Home » Palermo engulfed in flames, Municipality submerged by criticism
World

Palermo engulfed in flames, Municipality submerged by criticism

by admin
Palermo engulfed in flames, Municipality submerged by criticism

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

The fires are not completely extinguished, but the controversies flare up massively, on social networks and beyond, regarding the management of the emergency of these hours in Palermo. While in Mondello and Bellolampo they try to count the damages and while in Borgo Nuovo there is yet another tongue of fire, the Municipality…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo engulfed in flames, Municipality submerged by criticism appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  US suspicions: "Moscow seeks pretexts to invade Ukraine"

You may also like

Surviving and Suffering in the Russian Trenches: The...

“I sell the chilli”: a confusion that makes...

In Algeria, 34 people died in the fires...

Headless Family Murder in Hokkaido: 3 Psychiatrists Arrested

Average salary for May 2023 | Info

Moscow, no renewal of the agreement on Ukrainian...

Does the American dream still exist?

Bad weather in Val Camonica, 16-year-old Chiara Rossetti...

DOJ takes legal action against Texas for unauthorized...

“Here is the imperial Lindos of Rhodes before...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy