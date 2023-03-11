Home World Palermo, fatal accident in Viale Regione Siciliana
World

Palermo, fatal accident in Viale Regione Siciliana

by admin
Palermo, fatal accident in Viale Regione Siciliana

by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

Yet another road accident in Palermo, in viale Regione Siciliana near the junction of via Oreto in the direction of Catania. The victim is a woman. According to an initial reconstruction, the woman was hit by a car, a Golf,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, fatal accident in viale Regione Siciliana | VIDEO appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Greece's new crown death rate drops, most people are optimistic about the epidemic

You may also like

Borg, the viral drink on Tik Tok: what...

News Udinese – La Gazzetta announces: “The captain...

Storm in California, Biden declares a state of...

Weather forecast worsening weather in Serbia | Weather...

Greece Serbia Water Polo World Cup | Sport

Hamburg, massacre in the church of Jehovah’s Witnesses:...

Migrants, landings record. The Navy also intervenes –...

Empoli-Udinese / The precedents between the two teams:...

Presented four digital albums “Ekatarina velike” | Entertainment

Ergin Ataman on injuries to Partizan and Vasa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy