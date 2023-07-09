Home » Palermo, first day of training: differentiated for Mateju
World

by admin
by palermolive.it – ​​29 seconds ago

First day of training camp in Ronzone for Palermo coached by Eugenio Corini. The rosanero played a technical activation, ball possession, aerobic power and a themed match. Differentiated work planned for Ales Mateju. Tomorrow, before the afternoon training session, Matteo Brunori will speak at the press conference. CONTINUE READING The article Palermo, first day of…

