Home World “Palermo, from the «paperissima» to the super parades. Pigliacelli turned the world upside down”
World

“Palermo, from the «paperissima» to the super parades. Pigliacelli turned the world upside down”

by admin
“Palermo, from the «paperissima» to the super parades. Pigliacelli turned the world upside down”

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 7 minutes ago

Today’s edition of “Il Giornale di Sicilia” focuses on Mirko Pigliacelli. From the sensational mistake with Sudtirol, which cost Palermo the defeat, to the series of decisive saves that allowed the rosanero to climb the standings. THE…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gds: “Palermo, from the «paperissima» to the super parades. Pigliacelli turned the world upside down” appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  A major breakthrough in the fidelity of silicon quantum computers – yqqlm

You may also like

What does Putin’s suspension of the New START...

“Still with Totti and Icardi…”

Zelensky attacks Berlusconi: “His house has never been...

Only 8% of the world’s population lives in...

Stellantis: record accounts in 2022, profit +26%, revenues...

Margelletti on Putin: accuses the West of treason...

The girl who disappeared in Gornji Vakuf was...

Vera Politkovskaya: “Putin will not fall, his system...

Weather forecast and road condition | Info

Via Tiro a Segno named after Biagio Conte,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy