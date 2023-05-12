Palermo, gas leak in via Assoro: one injured

by livesicilia.it – ​​18 seconds ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Gas leak and explosion in an apartment on the first floor of via Assoro, in Palermo. One person was burned. Several teams of firefighters and sanitary workers intervened…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, gas leak in via Assoro: an injured man appeared 18 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».