Home » Palermo, good equal with Bologna: in Rovereto ends 2-2
World

Palermo, good equal with Bologna: in Rovereto ends 2-2

by admin
Palermo, good equal with Bologna: in Rovereto ends 2-2

by livesicilia.it – ​​11 minutes ago

Damiani and Soleri recover the double advantage of the rossoblù led by Thiago Motta 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Signs of growth from Palermo who, in their third friendly of the retreat in Trentino, stop Bologna on the result of 2-2. At the Rovereto field, Corini’s men, after going behind…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, good equal with Bologna: Rovereto finishes 2-2 appeared 11 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Snake hunter caught record python | Info

You may also like

The bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia...

Evacuation on Rhodes due to fire | Info

Futa motorcycle accident, where did it happen

Tens of thousands of Israelis march to Knesset...

Hail fell in Kostajnica and Dubica, stormy weather...

On the Greek island of Rhodes, hundreds of...

Tragic accident in Lecco, a boy from Palermo...

The Falcon 9 Rocket Launch: Spectacular Nighttime Visibility...

“Don’t scare me, I won’t wear the veil”:...

Udinese-Pafos 2-0 / The top and the flop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy