by livesicilia.it – ​​12 minutes ago

Images that tell, more than words, the abandonment of the neighborhood. 2′ OF READING (Roberto Puglisi) Not by comparison, but by paradox. If someone who gravitates to the world of communication sent newspapers and agencies a photo of a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, here is the shock PHOTO from the ‘bombed’ Zen appeared 12 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».