Home World Palermo holds back the leaders Frosinone and is hooked to the play off area, they talk about it on Rosaenero Web & Tv
World

Palermo holds back the leaders Frosinone and is hooked to the play off area, they talk about it on Rosaenero Web & Tv

by admin
Palermo holds back the leaders Frosinone and is hooked to the play off area, they talk about it on Rosaenero Web & Tv

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Palermo restarts and after the defeat of the Marassi against Genoa manages to slow down the race of the Frosinone locomotive by drawing 1-1 against a team that had won in 6 consecutive games. A magic from midfield, even a few meters away…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo holds back leaders Frosinone and is hooked up to the playoff area, they talk about it on Rosaenero Web & Tv, it appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  USA: state of emergency declared in New York for tropical storm Ida

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: Russian attacks repelled in...

France, other judicial troubles for the actor Pierre...

Dalli, EU Commissioner for Equality: “European peace passes...

Macaroni skewers | Magazine

Pope’s Angelus prayer: Concrete love for those affected...

Multiple U.S. pilots spotted a large white balloon...

Luka Dončić played badly because of his girlfriend...

«Our integration with the EU is irreversible»- Corriere...

“Jimmy Carter now receives only palliative care, no...

agreement between Swisscom and the social partners

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy