by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Palermo restarts and after the defeat of the Marassi against Genoa manages to slow down the race of the Frosinone locomotive by drawing 1-1 against a team that had won in 6 consecutive games. A magic from midfield, even a few meters away…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo holds back leaders Frosinone and is hooked up to the playoff area, they talk about it on Rosaenero Web & Tv, it appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».