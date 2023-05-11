Palermo increasingly a destination for influencers, Roman Youtubers around the markets to discover street food

by mondopalermo.it – ​​5 seconds ago

Protagonist on the web with over 320,000 followers on YouTube alone, the young Roman connoisseur of taste says: “Stigghiole, octopus, beccafico sardines, grilled meat and sandwiches with criminal intent: the recipes around the markets of Palermo are pretty powerful. If you come later, let’s go degrease with a pomegranate juice. It works, guaranteed”. Here is his beautiful tour also full of emotions that is already viral on social networks… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo increasingly a destination for influencers, Roman Youtubers wandering around the markets to discover street food – THE VIDEO appeared 5 seconds ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».