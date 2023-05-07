“Palermo is unlocked and he returns to heaven. It’s a paw that tastes like the playoffs”

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 2 minutes ago

Today’s edition of Tuttosport focuses on the match won yesterday by Palermo against Spal. Palermo is unlocked and returns to heaven. After five joyless games and only one win in the last twelve games, the…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Tuttosport: “Palermo is unlocked and returns to heaven. It’s a paw that tastes like the playoffs” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».