Palermo Ladies Open at the Country, the attraction will be the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina, former number 3 in the world rankings, will also be in the main draw of the 34th edition of the Palermo Ladies Open, an international tournament on the WTA circuit which will be held from 15 to 23 July at the Country Time Club…

