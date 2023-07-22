Home » Palermo Ladies Open, the blue Paolini flies to the final
Palermo Ladies Open, the blue Paolini flies to the final

Palermo Ladies Open, the blue Paolini flies to the final

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

Jasmine Paolini is the first finalist of the 34th Palermo Ladies Open. A year after Lucia Bronzetti, another Italian hits the qualification to the last act of the Country tournament. The 27-year-old from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, n. 52 in the world, she beat the Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo, n. 85 WTA, with the score of 7-6 6-0 in…

See also  Former Lieutenant Colonel of the Communist Party of China: Beijing is creating a crisis for the re-election of the 20th Congress | CCP | Crisis | Xi Jinping | Canada |

