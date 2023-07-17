Palermo Ladies Open, too much Zheng for Errani. Well Rosatello and Brancaccio, out of Zantedeschi

by palermolive.it – ​​21 minutes ago

The 34th edition of the Palermo Ladies Open started with two Italian victories. Camilla Rosatello and Nuria Brancaccio made it through the first round of the main draw, beating the Swiss, no. 120 in the world, Viktorija Golubic, and the French – of Malagasy origins – Tessah Andrianjafitrimo. A home triumph for Rosatello, in her first victory in…

