Palermo, loses control of the car and breaks through the window of a supermarket

Palermo, loses control of the car and breaks through the window of a supermarket

by gds.it – ​​6 hours ago

Accident today in Palermo in via Lo Iacono at the intersection with via Ariosto. A car, for reasons yet to be ascertained, ended up inside a supermarket. The driver of the BMW, from an initial reconstruction, lost control, ended up on the sidewalk touching a bench on which three boys were sitting, knocked over a scooter that…

