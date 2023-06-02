by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 6 minutes ago

Today’s edition of “Il Giornale di Sicilia” focuses on Broh, Marconi and Valente, all three renewed their contracts during the season but in view of the new one they are the subject of reflections by the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gds: “Palermo, Marconi and Valente try to stay in the front row” appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».