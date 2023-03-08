Home World Palermo, Marconi tries to recover for the match against Cittadella
Palermo, Marconi tries to recover for the match against Cittadella

Palermo, Marconi tries to recover for the match against Cittadella

by palermolive.it – ​​7 hours ago

Double session today, Tuesday 7 March, for Palermo coached by Eugenio Corini. In the morning, the rosanero carried out activation work and circuit training in the gym, while in the afternoon, activation and changeovers were on the pitch…

