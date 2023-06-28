Home » Palermo, Mattia’s new social experiment in via Roma
Palermo, Mattia’s new social experiment in via Roma

Palermo, Mattia’s new social experiment in via Roma

The protagonist of the social experiment was Mattia Vernengo, a boy from Palermo in a wheelchair. Mattia tried to simulate a difficult situation in via Roma, a street crowded with Palermitans and tourists, in the city center to evaluate the reactions of passers-by… Look!

