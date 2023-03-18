Home World Palermo-Modena 5-2 The highlights of the match (VIDEO)
World

Palermo-Modena 5-2 The highlights of the match (VIDEO)

by admin
Palermo-Modena 5-2 The highlights of the match (VIDEO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 4 hours ago

Palermo hosts Modena at Renzo Barbera in anticipation of the 30th day of the Serie B championship but must do without its striker Matteo Brunori, as well as Eugenio Corini who is serving the disqualification, leaving…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Modena 5-2 The highlights of the match (VIDEO) appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  USA: Biden today announces sanctions on Russia and expulsions of diplomats

You may also like

Protest in Paris against the pension reform |...

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support Finland...

Protest against the European plan for Kosovo |...

“Deserved victory, we are happy. Eight finals await...

«Today we were more cynical than usual. Penalty...

Luke Black responded to colleagues’ roll calls |...

Vremenska prognoza subota 18 mart 2023 | Vremenska...

The bridge over the Strait? “For me it...

Resident Evil 4 did it: is it the...

“I’m back”, Trump returns to Facebook and Youtube...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy