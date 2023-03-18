by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 3 minutes ago

Through his Instagram stories Nicola Valente comments on the victory over Modena writing “Magical”. The Palermo – Modena article, Valente rejoices on social media: “Magic!” seems to be the first on Ilovepalermocalcio.

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo – Modena, Valente rejoices on social media: “Magic!” appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».