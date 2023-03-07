by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 1 minute ago

Today’s edition of “Il Giornale di Sicilia” focuses on the ZTL in Palermo. Nothing is understood anymore. From small areas called «P» to macro zones: but the revolution of the blue zones brings with it many mistakes,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gds: “Palermo, more and more chaos on Ztl, pass and blue zone” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».