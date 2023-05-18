Home » Palermo, no refund scam: city councilors acquitted
World

Palermo, no refund scam: city councilors acquitted

by admin
Palermo, no refund scam: city councilors acquitted

by livesicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – All acquitted. The charges that had led to the convictions of former city councilors Mimmo Russo (well known for his battles alongside temporary workers) and Giovanni Geloso are dropped on appeal. They have had…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, no scam on reimbursements: municipal councilors acquitted appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Turkey's crackdown on media that criticized the government over the earthquake

You may also like

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Daily horoscope for May 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy