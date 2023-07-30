Palermo, only one draw against Legnago

by palermolive.it – ​​11 seconds ago

Draw for Palermo against Legnago, newly promoted team in Serie C. 1-1 the final result. After six minutes, Brunori took the lead following a good action started by Vasic and finished by the number nine who was good at heading in Ceccaroni’s cross from the left. This is the formation that took the field in…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, against Legnago only one draw appeared 11 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

