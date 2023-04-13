Home World Palermo, Pastore’s gesture: Brunori’s autographed T-shirt
Palermo, Pastore’s gesture: Brunori’s autographed T-shirt

Palermo, Pastore’s gesture: Brunori’s autographed T-shirt

Javier Pastore gives the signed shirt to Matteo Brunori. On December 13, 2022, the Argentine ex-Rosanero star had spoken highly of the attacker number 9, admitting that he keeps “his shirt well, carefully placed in his locker”. The former Paris Saint Germain playmaker…

