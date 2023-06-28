Home » Palermo, Peretti will return to Recanatese. Silipo has a market in C
Palermo, Peretti will return to Recanatese. Silipo has a market in C

Today’s edition of “Il Giornale di Sicilia” focuses on the Palermo transfer market and the players returning from loans. As for the players who have returned from loans, a permanent move for Peretti, who will return…

See also  Udinese – The controversy does not subside / The Biancocelesti provoke Marino

