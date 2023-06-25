Home » Palermo, pizzini in the baskets in prison and the young boss holds the strings
Palermo, pizzini in the baskets in prison and the young boss holds the strings

Palermo, pizzini in the baskets in prison and the young boss holds the strings

3′ OF READING PALERMO – Young, ambitious and charismatic. An episode, hitherto unpublished, confirms the mafia depth of Leandro Greco, nephew of Michele Greco, the ‘pope’ of the mafia. The young boss of Ciaculli, arrested in 2019, had…

