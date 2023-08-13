Home » Palermo, Prati on standby. We try to close for Morutan
Palermo, Prati on standby. We try to close for Morutan

Palermo, Prati on standby. We try to close for Morutan

Today’s edition of “Il Giornale di Sicilia” focuses on Prati and Morutan. For the other departments, the pinks have already identified the objects of their desire: Prati in midfield and Morutan in attack. The first, on standby since Wednesday, should decide between: today and tomorrow if Palermo will be in his future…

