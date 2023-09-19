Home » Palermo railway link, residents of Viale delle Alpi protest: “Blocked up by the works”
World

by admin
by gds.it – ​​18 seconds ago

«We are certainly not opposed to the construction of the work, but we want to know the certain terms of the works. At the moment we are in the dark about everything.” The works in Viale delle Alpi for the construction of the “Lazio” stop of the railway link have begun but the residents of the area have never received any communications. There are various commercial activities…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo railway link, residents of Viale delle Alpi protest: «Blocked up by works» appeared 18 seconds ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

