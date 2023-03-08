by livesicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Incredible and unfortunate what happened at the end of the match between Villarosa and Pro Falcone 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Really incredible and unfortunate what happened at the end of the match between Villarosa and Pro Falcone, a match valid for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo referee chased and beaten, disqualifications for 5 years in Promotion appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».