Home World Palermo referee chased and beaten, disqualifications for 5 years in Promotion
World

Palermo referee chased and beaten, disqualifications for 5 years in Promotion

by admin
Palermo referee chased and beaten, disqualifications for 5 years in Promotion

by livesicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Incredible and unfortunate what happened at the end of the match between Villarosa and Pro Falcone 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Really incredible and unfortunate what happened at the end of the match between Villarosa and Pro Falcone, a match valid for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo referee chased and beaten, disqualifications for 5 years in Promotion appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Japan's new coronary pneumonia cases exceed 9,000 new confirmed cases in a single day for the first time, a record high

You may also like

Attanasio murder, death penalty requested for the six...

Ukraine’s foreign minister: “Russia lost more soldiers in...

we know the 5G offer for private customers...

novak Đoković wants to be in Miami |...

retiree shoots wife and dog. Then he takes...

Pope Francis renews Council of Cardinals – Vatican...

Fox, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Udinese news / For the Szczęsny post, Cherubini...

partisan of Kolubara 1 1 | Sport

Chad: early marriage, a real blockade for girls’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy