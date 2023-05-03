Palermo renews the synergy with the FIGC

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 9 hours ago

Through its official website, Palermo announces the following: “The synergy between Palermo FC and FIGC is renewed for the fourth consecutive sporting season as part of the Network Project, an initiative aimed at young people welcomed in the SPRAR/SIPROIMI Projects (Protection System for Asylum Seekers and Refugees) present throughout the national territory,…

