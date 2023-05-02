by livesicilia.it – ​​37 minutes ago

He would have helped the two robbers. Unusable interceptions 1′ OF READING PALERMO – The charge of perjury is dropped. The fact does not exist: the Court acquitted Vincenzo Viviano, 35 years old. According to the prosecutor, who had asked for a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, robbery of the Zen parish priest: perjury, acquitted appeared 37 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.