Home » Palermo, Russian hackers attack the Amat website
World

Palermo, Russian hackers attack the Amat website

by admin
Palermo, Russian hackers attack the Amat website

by livesicilia.it – ​​36 seconds ago

The group disputes the support for Ukraine and the decisions of Prime Minister Meloni after the meeting with Biden 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Hacker attack on the Amat website, the company that manages public transport in Palermo. Since this afternoon the web page has gone haywire and is no longer accessible. To claim the operation is the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Russian hackers attack the Amat website appeared 36 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Artem Uss, for the son of the Russian governor stopped at Malpensa at the request of the US, the prosecutor denies house arrest

You may also like

“Stories of Women Samurai”: the Japanese heroines.

Ukrainians use missiles from North Korea Info

Promoting Agricultural Development: African Countries Strengthen Cooperation with...

«The pearl of the mission and the future...

The UK to grant new oil and gas...

What does the attacker from Autokomanda look like...

Cuban Vice Prime Minister’s Vehicle Involved in Accident...

Palestinian Political Leaders Form Reconciliation Committee in Effort...

At least 5 people have been killed in...

Niger, coup plotters against France: “He wants to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy