Home » Palermo, Sferracavallo mourns the death of Giovanni: “Loyal and generous man”
World

Palermo, Sferracavallo mourns the death of Giovanni: “Loyal and generous man”

by admin
Palermo, Sferracavallo mourns the death of Giovanni: “Loyal and generous man”

by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

He traveled that road often and in recent years he had also done so on board his motorbike, a Ducati Monster 900. Giovanni Graziano, 44 ​​years old, knew those streets well, he had grown up between Tommaso Natale and Sferracavallo, in Palermo, but right in the marinara lost his life. He was involved in an accident…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Sferracavallo mourns the death of Giovanni: “Loyal and generous man” appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Biden is absent from the APEC summit, but the United States will not cede the Asia Pacific to China - Voice of America Chinese Website - VOA Mandarin

You may also like

The nominees for the 2023 VMAs – MONDO...

Pretrial Commission Recommends Withdrawing Jurisdiction of Deputy Erick...

Udinese-Catanzaro / The officials: Zemura wins the ballot...

Meteorologist Ivan Ristić on the African cyclone Nero...

Novak Djokovic’s draw in Cincinnati | Sports

Why Russia wants to go back to the...

The mountaineer accused of failing to rescue a...

Taiwan’s vice president will stop over in the...

Fires in Hawaii: at least 55 dead but...

“You’re not sincere, the money is there”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy