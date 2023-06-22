Home » Palermo, sold-out stadium at the Barbera for the Vasco Rossi concert: enthusiasm skyrocketing
by admin
by mondopalermo.it – ​​7 seconds ago

Sky-high enthusiasm. Everything is ready at the Barbera for the Vasco Rossi concert which will start at 21:30. Here is a video of the sold-out stadium posted on social media by ‘I love Palermo football a few minutes before the start… Look!

