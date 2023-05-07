by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 7 minutes ago

Through his Instagram profile Gennaro Tutino rejoices after the victory over Spal. Here is the post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENNARO TUTINO (@gennarotutino) The article Palermo-Spal, Tutino rejoices…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Spal, Tutino rejoices on social media: “Full ahead” (PHOTO) appeared 7 minutes ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».