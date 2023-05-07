Home » Palermo-Spal, Tutino rejoices on social media: “Full ahead” (PHOTO)
World

Palermo-Spal, Tutino rejoices on social media: “Full ahead” (PHOTO)

by admin
Palermo-Spal, Tutino rejoices on social media: “Full ahead” (PHOTO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 7 minutes ago

Through his Instagram profile Gennaro Tutino rejoices after the victory over Spal. Here is the post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENNARO TUTINO (@gennarotutino) The article Palermo-Spal, Tutino rejoices…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Spal, Tutino rejoices on social media: “Full ahead” (PHOTO) appeared 7 minutes ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  More than half of NSW residents over 16 have had their third shot | NSW vaccination rates | CCP virus | COVID-19

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Night attacks with drones in...

Dozens of people have died in clashes between...

Coronation of King Charles III: all

Tax, 15% flat tax on thirteenths and permanent...

Who is the Russian writer Prilepin: genius and...

Ciniko, interviewer Mondo Sonoro (2023)

A man threatened to kill all residents of...

igokea won the future | Sports

Palermo, at the cemetery of the dead Rolls...

Partizan fan cheated Valter Tavares | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy