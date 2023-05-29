by livesicilia.it – ​​42 seconds ago

A man in handcuffs. The drug, if sold, could have invoiced around 600 thousand euros 1′ OF READING PALERMO – The State Police have arrested a Palermitan accused of detention for the purpose of drug dealing.

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, stopped with more than 30 kilos of hashish in the car appeared 42 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».