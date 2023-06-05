Home » Palermo, teacher hit in front of the Garzilli school: it’s not serious
World

Palermo, teacher hit in front of the Garzilli school: it’s not serious

by admin
Palermo, teacher hit in front of the Garzilli school: it’s not serious

by livesicilia.it – ​​47 seconds ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – A teacher from the Garzilli elementary school in Palermo has been hit. The accident, perhaps caused by the asphalt made slippery by the rain, occurred just before the bell rings which signals the start of lessons, shortly…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, teacher run over in front of the Garzilli school: it’s not serious, appeared 47 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Covid: Johnson announces the revocation of the Green Pass, in Austria the vaccination obligation comes into force in February

You may also like

Fake news, the European Commission warns Twitter: “If...

no CGI-only trailer for First Parties and more...

NATO welcomes Turkey sending troops to Kosovo, EU...

An investigation by the independent media Proekt tries...

La Trinidad, review of her album Sheriff Playa...

Njegoslav Jović removed from his workplace | Info

Children of FC Shakhtar attacked the young players...

Pope Francis on Italian TV: Teachers should teach...

“Two months of back wages”

News Udinese – Guessand and Abankwah, difficult debut...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy