Palermo, the Capo Gallo reserve in flames

Palermo, the Capo Gallo reserve in flames

by gds.it – ​​37 minutes ago

The Capo Gallo reserve, in Palermo, is in the grip of flames. The ridge overlooking a beautiful coast has been burning for hours, as the images in this video show. The carabinieri are helping people to deal with the situation. A villa, apparently burned down. The air is unbreathable. The families…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: "Palermo, the Capo Gallo reserve in flames – VIDEO appeared 37 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it".

