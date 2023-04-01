Home World Palermo, the cold and bad weather returns. Weather alert issued (Photo)
Palermo, the cold and bad weather returns. Weather alert issued (Photo)

Palermo, the cold and bad weather returns. Weather alert issued (Photo)

The Regional Civil Protection of Sicily has issued a warning for the weather-hydrogeological and hydraulic risk, valid from 4pm today until midnight tomorrow. The yellow alert is expected for tomorrow throughout Sicily.…

