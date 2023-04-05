by gds.it – ​​9 hours ago

It is the celebration to express gratitude, inspired by Don Bosco who liked young people to express thanks with songs, music and joy. And the Maria Ausiliatrice institute at Arenella has organized a show for the occasion with the little ones…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, the celebration of gratitude inspired by Don Bosco: show at the Arenella institute appeared 9 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.