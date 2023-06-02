Palermo, “the financier and football coach abused children”

by livesicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Eight years in prison. The Court of Appeal confirms the conviction of the financier Gianfranco Cascone. The brigadier was accused of sexually abusing nine boys who played soccer on a campus…

