Home » Palermo, the historic Vespa of the mayor’s son stolen: found by the traffic police
World

Palermo, the historic Vespa of the mayor’s son stolen: found by the traffic police

by admin
Palermo, the historic Vespa of the mayor’s son stolen: found by the traffic police

by gds.it – ​​33 seconds ago

Not just any vehicle was stolen yesterday afternoon in the center of Palermo. Two thieves forced open the door of a garage in the center and took away a historic Vespa belonging to Massimo Lagalla, son of the mayor of the Sicilian capital. But the two criminals made little progress. The traffic cops…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the historic Vespa of the mayor’s son stolen: found by the traffic police, it appeared 33 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  "Sergio Mattarella", the Turkish child born in a field hospital with the Palermo scarf

You may also like

Unpacking Israel’s attack on the Jenin refugee camp...

Yellen extends her hand to Beijing: ample space...

Los Voluble present “Jaleo Is A Crime” at...

Plane crashes in California, 6 dead

When will Novak Djokovic play against Hurbert Hurkač...

Edgars Rinkēvičs swears in Latvia, he is the...

Devices that consume electricity even when turned off...

Udinese Market – Here is Lorenzo Lucca /...

Checco Zalone takes a bath in Mondello, then...

The first steps of a Thai woman whose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy