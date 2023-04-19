Home » Palermo, the murder of Aldo Naro in the disco. Tick ​​a chat: “Scanned by bouncers”
World

Palermo, the murder of Aldo Naro in the disco. Tick ​​a chat: “Scanned by bouncers”

by admin
Palermo, the murder of Aldo Naro in the disco. Tick ​​a chat: “Scanned by bouncers”

by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

New revelations and the presentation of a telephone chat this morning in the hearing of the murder trial of Aldo Naro, the young doctor killed in the Goa disco in Palermo on February 14, 2015. Among the witnesses who…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the murder of Aldo Naro in the disco. A chat pops up: “Scanned by the bouncers” appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  What Udinese needs to reach the Conference League

You may also like

It ended because of work, I think she...

The March of the Living in Auschwitz was...

Germany, four people stabbed in a gym in...

Art in Sicily, YAG – Yacht Art Gallery...

The odyssey of Masha, the “pacifist girl”: entrusted...

Daily horoscope for April 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Vladimir Jovanović after Igokea’s minimal victory against SC...

[Hong Kong News]Hong Kong people protest against the...

New York, two arrested: “They ran a secret...

Chelsea-Real Madrid 0-2: read the live coverage of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy