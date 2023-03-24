Home World Palermo, the murder of the boss and the interception that is not there
World

Palermo, the murder of the boss and the interception that is not there

by admin
Palermo, the murder of the boss and the interception that is not there

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

The sentence was not uttered. A piece of evidence fails, but the suspect remains in prison 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Onofrio Lipari remains in prison, but one of the key interceptions of the investigation into the murder of the boss Giuseppe Di Giacomo fails.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, the murder of the boss and the interception that is not there appeared 5 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Zelensky's tribute video - Corriere TV

You may also like

Investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream...

The “Canicattinese” Retegui saves Italy’s honor in the...

Average exchange rate of the euro March 24,...

Daily horoscope for March 24, 2023 | Magazine...

Israel, green light to the law that saves...

Beijing’s activism worries the White House. “With the...

Uncertain Europe. Piazza Affari on equality

Friends, the previews of the evening of March...

Demonstrations across France footage and photos | Info

“The bad girls”, new preview of Los Pilotos

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy