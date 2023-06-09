Palermo, the second edition of the “We are Eagles Padel Tour” is underway

by livesicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The second edition of the “Siamo Aquile Padel Tour” begins, the FITP-TPRA Federal Padel tournament organized thanks to the partnership between Palermo football and Padel Nuestro Palermo. The tournament will be a competition…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the second edition of the “Siamo Aquile Padel Tour” is underway appeared 8 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».