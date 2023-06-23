Palermo, the van of a team of workers engaged in the Vasco concert was stolen

Theft from the workers who worked for the Vasco Rossi concert at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo. The thieves took away their Fiat Ducato and all the equipment. It is the misadventure of a team of workers who work for Live Nation entertainment, the company that takes care of and manages the arrangements for the singer’s tour. The owner of the vehicle filed a complaint with the police who started the investigation. Together with the van, the thieves took away part of the metal towers to be mounted on the stage. No problem for the two days in Palermo, the club will have to find some solution for the stage in Salerno. The Fiat Ducato was parked outside the accommodation facility, in via Biagio Petrocelli.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

