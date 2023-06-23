Home » Palermo, the van of a team of workers engaged in the Vasco concert was stolen
World

Palermo, the van of a team of workers engaged in the Vasco concert was stolen

by admin

Theft from the workers who worked for the Vasco Rossi concert at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo. The thieves took away their Fiat Ducato and all the equipment. It is the misadventure of a team of workers who work for Live Nation entertainment, the company that takes care of and manages the arrangements for the singer’s tour. The owner of the vehicle filed a complaint with the police who started the investigation. Together with the van, the thieves took away part of the metal towers to be mounted on the stage. No problem for the two days in Palermo, the club will have to find some solution for the stage in Salerno. The Fiat Ducato was parked outside the accommodation facility, in via Biagio Petrocelli.

See also  Frequent extreme weather shows that the task of this World Meteorological Congress is a bit urgent-News Center-Northern Network

You may also like

ANITA New President Morelli presented: “Enhancing national entrepreneurial...

What will happen to the submarine and the...

Milan transfer market – Offensive winger, an unexpected...

“Palermo the most beautiful city in the world,...

daily horoscope for June 23 | Fun

Professor Ilijević on pollution from the oil spill...

The Weather in Sicily, the heat increases, orange...

BOOM – THE BIGGEST TRANSFER BOMB OF THIS...

Twitter resumes paying for Google Cloud

Vasco Rossi, a van of the concert workers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy