by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The green space in Palermo, which for some years has been in the name of Gaetano Costa, the prosecutor killed by the mafia in 1980, has fallen into a state of decay. The complaint comes from the Foundation in the name of the magistrate who…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, the villa in the name of prosecutor Costa is in decay: an appeal to the Municipality appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.