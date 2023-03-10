by palermolive.it – ​​7 seconds ago

The water in Corso dei Mille and in the surrounding areas is once again drinkable. The sampling and laboratory analyzes carried out by the competent Provincial Health Authority have highlighted the complete return of the quality parameters of the water distributed in the network within…

