Palermo, there are no Sicilian oranges at the fruit and vegetable market

Palermo, there are no Sicilian oranges at the fruit and vegetable market

«There are no Sicilian oranges for sale in the fruit and vegetable market in Palermo. Mostly they are Spanish, Egyptian and Turkish. Sicilian oranges and mandarins are not found except in a very small percentage». To say it is Luca Ferlito…

