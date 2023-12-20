Home » Palermo, thugs throw firecrackers inside the tram: the driver is rescued
Palermo, thugs throw firecrackers inside the tram: the driver is rescued

Palermo, thugs throw firecrackers inside the tram: the driver is rescued

They waited for the doors of a tram to open and threw a firecracker inside the vehicle. The explosion caused damage to the door of the vehicle and to the driver Amat who, having reached the end of the line, was rescued by a 118 ambulance and taken to the Civic emergency room for checks. It happened yesterday in progress…

