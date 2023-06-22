Home » Palermo, Vasco Rossi’s first long night at Barbera: the images
World

by admin
by mondopalermo.it – ​​4 hours ago

Video: Facebook / Palermotoday – The stadium in Palermo is full, from the grass to the North curve to the bleachers and grandstand. The images of Vasco Rossi who inflames the 35,000 present, in his first stage of two at the Barbera, with his first hit songs… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Vasco Rossi’s first long night at Barbera: the images – THE VIDEO appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

